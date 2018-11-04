SendGrid (SEND) vs. Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Head to Head Contrast

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SendGrid and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 14.87 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -188.79 Cheetah Mobile $764.61 million 1.63 $207.21 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SendGrid and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cheetah Mobile 1 1 1 0 2.00

SendGrid currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Cheetah Mobile has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.60%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than SendGrid.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile 30.02% 33.41% 21.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of SendGrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats SendGrid on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

