Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5,266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,406 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,466,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,260,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 248,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 246,056 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 338,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Shares of SRE opened at $109.05 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

