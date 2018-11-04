SelfSell (SSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $126,128.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00085660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

