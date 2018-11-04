Sea Ltd (SE) Receives $19.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SEA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 889,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. SEA has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.30 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 563.92% and a negative net margin of 154.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

