Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 8,555,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,135,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,708,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 279,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,285,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.