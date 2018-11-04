Schneider National (SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

SNDR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Giertz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

