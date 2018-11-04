Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In other Schneider National news, Director James R. Giertz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 168,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

