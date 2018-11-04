Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.98 ($16.26).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

