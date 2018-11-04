Satori Capital, Llc Sells 435,000 Shares of Lovesac Co (LOVE) Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $7,851,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LOVE stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,188,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

