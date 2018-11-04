Saputo (SAP) Shares Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) were down 10.7% during trading on Friday after CIBC downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC now has a C$42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00. Saputo traded as low as C$35.82 and last traded at C$35.83. Approximately 256,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 414,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.11.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.57.

In related news, insider Carl Colizza acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,920.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.32 billion.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

