salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $687,850.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,421,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $716,600.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $1,427,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total value of $2,268,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.06, for a total value of $795,300.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

