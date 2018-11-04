Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

