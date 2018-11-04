SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Given a $235.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.81.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $8.87 on Wednesday, hitting $137.55. 428,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,065. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.76. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

