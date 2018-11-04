SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

SGPYY stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SAGE Grp PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

