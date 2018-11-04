Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Five9 worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $751,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,559.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,892. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -231.47 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

