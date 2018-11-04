Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.76 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.89.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $203.90 and a 12 month high of $264.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($16.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

