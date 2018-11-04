Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 15.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE ENR opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

