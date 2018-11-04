Royalties Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Royalties coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royalties has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Royalties has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00256968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.12 or 0.10101547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Royalties Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup . Royalties’ official website is xry.io

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

