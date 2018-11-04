Route1 (ROI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Route1 (CVE:ROI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

CVE:ROI opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Route1 has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

