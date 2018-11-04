Roku (ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 4,949,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,849. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 370,486 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $21,154,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 26,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $1,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,327,883 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

