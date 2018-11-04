Roku (ROKU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 4,949,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,849. Roku has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $1,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $5,162,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,327,883 shares of company stock worth $84,053,444. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 480,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Roku by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after buying an additional 829,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

