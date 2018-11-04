Rocketcoin (ROCK) Market Capitalization Tops $20,981.00

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Rocketcoin has a market cap of $20,981.00 and $491.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocketcoin has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocketcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00256968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.12 or 0.10101547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocketcoin Profile

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 23,139,716 coins and its circulating supply is 21,604,978 coins. The official website for Rocketcoin is www.rocketcoin.net . Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2

Buying and Selling Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocketcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocketcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

