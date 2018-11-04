Robert W. Baird Lowers Gartner (IT) Price Target to $162.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price target on Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,732. Gartner has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $5,430,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,474,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

