Robert Calderoni Sells 2,128 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

