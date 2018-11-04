Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 30,748 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 598.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Hovde Group raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $49,161.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $133,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276 shares of company stock worth $228,788. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

