Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 27,250 Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Spartan Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 145,995 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 211,526 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 88.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 282,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPAR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

