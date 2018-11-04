River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 55,123 Shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,123 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of UniFirst worth $45,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $31,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,529,000 after buying an additional 131,353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 1,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $335,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $149.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

