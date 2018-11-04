River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.38 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

