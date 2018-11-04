Reviewing Telecom Italia (TI.A) and Gogo (GOGO)

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI.A) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Gogo -18.42% N/A -11.25%

This table compares Telecom Italia and Gogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.14 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Gogo $699.09 million 0.70 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -2.58

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telecom Italia and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 5 1 0 2.00

Gogo has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gogo does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gogo beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italian voice and data operations on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers; the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle; and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes finance companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

