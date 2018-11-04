Reviewing Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL) & Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mr. Amazing Loans and Discover Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00 Discover Financial Services 0 6 13 1 2.75

Mr. Amazing Loans presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus target price of $86.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Amazing Loans -360.20% -102.25% -99.34% Discover Financial Services 19.51% 25.49% 2.57%

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mr. Amazing Loans does not pay a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Discover Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 2.06 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 2.00 $2.10 billion $5.98 11.49

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Amazing Loans Company Profile

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

