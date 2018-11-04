Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

RTRX traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 608,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,967. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 14.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 315.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

