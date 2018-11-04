Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 49,689 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,689 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,399,000 after acquiring an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,067,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,765,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 976,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,405,000 after acquiring an additional 141,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

BR opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,919.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,080 shares of company stock worth $48,514,337. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.