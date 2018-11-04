Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Research Frontiers an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Research Frontiers in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of REFR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,685. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.20. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 153.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Frontiers will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas acquired 163,044 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $150,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory George Grimes sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

