Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,826,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,528,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,672,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

