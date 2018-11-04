Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.83 billion during the quarter.
TSE:SLF opened at C$49.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$56.09.
In related news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total value of C$4,598,634.15.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.
