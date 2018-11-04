Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,290,000 after buying an additional 987,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $41,819,000. Triple Frond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $41,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,890,000 after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 312 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.82 per share, for a total transaction of $37,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,960.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 61,450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $7,094,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,133,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 945 shares of company stock valued at $112,226 and sold 358,425 shares valued at $42,176,878. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

