Request Network One Day Volume Reaches $666,194.00 (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Request Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Kucoin and WazirX. During the last week, Request Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Request Network has a market cap of $36.17 million and $666,194.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00151933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00261044 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.55 or 0.10341043 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,988,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,158,866 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network . The official website for Request Network is request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, DDEX, WazirX, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, COSS, Mercatox, OKEx, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

