Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.21. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, VP Eric Bowen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $280,447.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,843.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,955. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

