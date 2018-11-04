Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Mediwound Ltd (MDWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Mediwound worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Mediwound Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 783.30% and a negative return on equity of 210.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

