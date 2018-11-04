Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 102,300 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.40. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

