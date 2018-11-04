Regional Management Corp (RM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth $284,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 534.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Regional Management stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 47.26 and a quick ratio of 47.26. Regional Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.