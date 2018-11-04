Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,552 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

KDP opened at $26.65 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In related news, Director Peter Harf acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 185,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,850 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

