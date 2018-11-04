RealPage (RP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.5-230.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.60 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $55.30. 1,547,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. RealPage has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $12,926,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,721,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,447,119.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Blount sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,455.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,485,412 shares of company stock worth $153,814,920. 24.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

