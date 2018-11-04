RealPage (RP) PT Set at $63.00 by Morgan Stanley

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $9,693,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,819 shares in the company, valued at $70,230,243.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,755.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,485,412 shares of company stock valued at $153,814,920 over the last 90 days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 169.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 447,414 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in RealPage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 411,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in RealPage by 400.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.