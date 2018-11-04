RealPage (RP) PT Set at $63.00 by Morgan Stanley

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Shares of RP stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $9,693,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,819 shares in the company, valued at $70,230,243.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,755.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,485,412 shares of company stock valued at $153,814,920 over the last 90 days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 169.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 447,414 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in RealPage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 411,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in RealPage by 400.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.
