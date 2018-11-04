Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Realogy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Realogy by 649.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Realogy by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.