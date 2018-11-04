Raymond James Upgrades MB Financial (MBFI) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. MB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). MB Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of MB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 67,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

