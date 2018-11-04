Raymond James Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Target Price to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.75 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$23.06 and a 12 month high of C$26.67.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada’s portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area (NLA) of approximately 46,973,000 square feet.

