Raymond James Increases Service Co. International (SCI) Price Target to $47.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,747. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,414,711.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,729,670. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.