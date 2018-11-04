Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,694 Shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (DSE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000.

DSE opened at $5.27 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

