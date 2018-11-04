Radian Group (RDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDN. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Compass Point set a $26.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

RDN opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

